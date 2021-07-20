pEOS Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. pEOS has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $22.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, pEOS has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

