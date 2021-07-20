Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) and Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Financial Comparison

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and Perella Weinberg Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners $1.36 billion 2.56 $28.05 million $2.60 18.50 Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A -$5.11 million N/A N/A

Focus Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Focus Financial Partners and Perella Weinberg Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners 0 0 5 0 3.00 Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00

Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus target price of $56.40, indicating a potential upside of 17.28%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Focus Financial Partners is more favorable than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners 0.56% 26.56% 7.75% Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Focus Financial Partners beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions and distribution fees; and sells investment or insurance products. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense. It serves corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

