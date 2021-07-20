Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.13.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,131,777 shares of company stock worth $259,355,427 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $234.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.33. The firm has a market cap of $224.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $239.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

