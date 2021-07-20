Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 13 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,858.37.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,497.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,435.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $952.22 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,224.28 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

