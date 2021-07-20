Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 513 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 71,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $51.63.

