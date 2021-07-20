Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after buying an additional 2,827,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in General Mills by 62.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,698,000 after purchasing an additional 430,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,019,000 after purchasing an additional 177,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,025,000 after purchasing an additional 124,312 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills stock opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,023. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.