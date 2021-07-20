Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,084 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,742,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 249,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,589,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 87,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.63. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $79.58.

