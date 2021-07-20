Perritt Capital Management Inc. Has $230,000 Stake in Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Support.com were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Support.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Support.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Support.com by 34.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 38,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPRT opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.59. Support.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter. Support.com had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 4.60%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Support.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.

