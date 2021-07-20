Perritt Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Orbital Energy Group were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OEG. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 70,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 1,326.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 555,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OEG opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.24.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.25). Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 122.44% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The business had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OEG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction; and designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.

