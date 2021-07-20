Persimmon Plc Declares Dividend of $6.49 (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 6.4916 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of PSMMY stock opened at $79.54 on Tuesday. Persimmon has a 52-week low of $57.90 and a 52-week high of $95.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.14.

Get Persimmon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Persimmon to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Persimmon to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Simmons downgraded Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Persimmon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.