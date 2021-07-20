Persimmon Plc (PSN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 110 on August 13th

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at GBX 2,956.68 ($38.63) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9,169.93. The firm has a market cap of £9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 2,249.61 ($29.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSN. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Persimmon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,261.38 ($42.61).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

