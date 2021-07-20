Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.92

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.92 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.60 ($0.28), with a volume of 9510052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.30 ($0.29).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £854.77 million and a P/E ratio of -24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

