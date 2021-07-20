Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Buys 1,731 Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FTIVU)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FTIVU) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at $10,348,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at $2,229,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 32,950 shares during the period.

Shares of FTIVU stock remained flat at $$14.14 on Tuesday. 3,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,657. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20. Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.20.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

