Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Buys Shares of 513,963 Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 513,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,908,000. Santander Consumer USA makes up about 4.2% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 247,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth $790,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth $1,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,631.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 310,284 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

SC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.63. 34,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,709. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a current ratio of 51.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $41.57.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.