Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Sells 97,840 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC cut its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,667 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 97,840 shares during the quarter. Popular makes up approximately 1.7% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863 in the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BPOP. boosted their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Shares of BPOP traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.95. 3,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,505. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.20. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $83.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.57.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.12 million. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

