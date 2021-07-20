Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.5% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 637.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after purchasing an additional 320,339 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.22. The company had a trading volume of 51,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,964. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.33. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $100.95. The firm has a market cap of $148.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

In related news, VP Drago Azinovic sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,870 shares of company stock worth $4,163,622. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

