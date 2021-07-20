Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Capitalization Achieves $907,945.33

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $907,945.33 and approximately $22,971.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007104 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000033 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

