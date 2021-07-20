Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Short Interest Update

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 499,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

