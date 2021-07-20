PIN Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.37 Million (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. One PIN coin can now be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00036047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00143881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00094026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,681.85 or 1.00169011 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

