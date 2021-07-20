Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Holdings Trimmed by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,704 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 79,621 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 101.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 14,299 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the first quarter valued at about $136,000.

MAV stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.68. 71,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,184. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.28. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $12.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

