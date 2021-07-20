Piper Sandler Trims Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Target Price to $57.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZION. B. Riley raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,357.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $114,152.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,366.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $906,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 137,171 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

