PirateCash (PIRATE) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $914,535.48 and approximately $3,920.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PirateCash Coin Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 33,954,870 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

