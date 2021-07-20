Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.46. Plains GP has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 9,023.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,143 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,335 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 4,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 57.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,478,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,162 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

