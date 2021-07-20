Plian Trading Down 9.9% Over Last Week (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Plian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Plian has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Plian has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $51,407.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00046964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012840 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.44 or 0.00758529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Plian

Plian (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 830,453,232 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

