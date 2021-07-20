PlutusDeFi Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. During the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlutusDeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlutusDeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00046406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012420 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.27 or 0.00739840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About PlutusDeFi

PlutusDeFi (CRYPTO:PLT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi . The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

PlutusDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlutusDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlutusDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

