PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.56% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PLx Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

NASDAQ:PLXP opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $387.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 5.07. PLx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.56). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PLx Pharma will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 487,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,088,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PLx Pharma by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in PLx Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in PLx Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

