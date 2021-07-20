Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,285 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Matador Resources by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Matador Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTDR. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities began coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

MTDR opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 4.82. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

