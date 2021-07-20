Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $83,000 in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,408 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,036,000 after acquiring an additional 109,309 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,338,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,588,000 after acquiring an additional 216,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 1,031.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 152,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 139,352 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.32. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

In related news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Heffern purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,991.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,431,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. lifted their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

