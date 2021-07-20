Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $78,000 Investment in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 32.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 50.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after buying an additional 32,296 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 16,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,632,378.16. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $65,831.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,115,009.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,657 shares of company stock worth $1,426,431 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $83.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.53. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

