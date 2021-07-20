Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Shares in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth about $131,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.30. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,545,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $290,794.14. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,707 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,429. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNFI has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.