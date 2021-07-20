Polaris (PII) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Polaris (NYSE:PII) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter. Polaris has set its FY21 guidance at $9.00-9.25 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 9.000-9.250 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Polaris to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PII stock opened at $128.10 on Tuesday. Polaris has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.82.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

