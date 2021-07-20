POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Short Interest Update

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 292,200 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the June 15th total of 453,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in POSCO by 310.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,704,000 after purchasing an additional 772,047 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $8,299,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in POSCO by 1,482.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 109,644 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in POSCO in the first quarter valued at $3,789,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in POSCO by 211.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKX. UBS Group downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of PKX stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.13. 105,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,326. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $92.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.41.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that POSCO will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About POSCO

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

