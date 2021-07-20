PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Short Interest Down 38.7% in June

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 668,300 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the June 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PowerFleet by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in PowerFleet by 59.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 31.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 60.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.43.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.90 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

