PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Shares of PowerFleet stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $246.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.82. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWFL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after buying an additional 262,399 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP lifted its stake in PowerFleet by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,092,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 426,362 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in PowerFleet by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,801,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 135,620 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PowerFleet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 55,445 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in PowerFleet by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

