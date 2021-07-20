PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:PPG traded down $7.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.01. The company had a trading volume of 121,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,400. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $105.94 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.