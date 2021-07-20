PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Shares Gap Down to $165.75

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $165.75, but opened at $154.20. PPG Industries shares last traded at $154.52, with a volume of 16,494 shares traded.

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Societe Generale increased their price target on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in PPG Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,608,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.