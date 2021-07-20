PressOne (PRS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.02 Million

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One PressOne coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PressOne has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. PressOne has a market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $231.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PressOne alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00046432 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012383 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.01 or 0.00737367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000337 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne is a coin. It launched on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone . The official website for PressOne is press.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

PressOne Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PressOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PressOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.