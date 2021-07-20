Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 564,338 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 83.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,237,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 564,338 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $159,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,042 shares of company stock worth $19,971,447 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.75.

WM stock opened at $143.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.