Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,282,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737,316 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.73% of FOX worth $154,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in FOX by 1,947.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in FOX by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in FOX by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in FOX by 392.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.