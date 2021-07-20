Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,026,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,257 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.75% of Korn Ferry worth $126,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.64. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $74.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.33.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $730,687.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,048,082. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

