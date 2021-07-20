Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $130.27 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,349,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,414,042 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $130,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 64,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $1,180,888.00. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,080. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $103.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.27. The company has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.39%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

