Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $138.76 Million Stock Holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,271,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,422 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 13.93% of Origin Bancorp worth $138,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,885,000 after purchasing an additional 97,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,551 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 344.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 304,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 236,218 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $925.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.16. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $46.65.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

