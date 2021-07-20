Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $142.07 Million Stock Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,797,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,505 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.10% of Middlesex Water worth $142,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $94.13 on Tuesday. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $97.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.75.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $25,851.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $325,351. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

