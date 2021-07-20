Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $150.19 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,110,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829,564 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.49% of Delta Air Lines worth $150,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

NYSE DAL opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.43) EPS. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.