Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 4,052,616 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 37.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,669,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,052,616 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $136,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 31.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TME shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.56.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.