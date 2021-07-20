Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Short Interest Down 26.8% in June

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 609,900 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the June 15th total of 833,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.24. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 26.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,596,000 after purchasing an additional 889,226 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 53.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,652,000 after buying an additional 364,285 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 34.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,573,000 after buying an additional 261,747 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 22.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,858,000 after buying an additional 161,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 16.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,666,000 after purchasing an additional 121,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

