Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Short Interest Down 26.8% in June

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 609,900 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the June 15th total of 833,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.24. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 26.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,596,000 after purchasing an additional 889,226 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 53.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,652,000 after buying an additional 364,285 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 34.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,573,000 after buying an additional 261,747 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 22.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,858,000 after buying an additional 161,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 16.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,666,000 after purchasing an additional 121,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.
