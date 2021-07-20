Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,708,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 130,229 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

