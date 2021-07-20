Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 111.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000.

USMC stock opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.14.

