Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Short Interest Update

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the June 15th total of 121,200 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

NASDAQ PRTH opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. Priority Technology has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $113.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Priority Technology will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Priority Technology news, Director Stephen W. Hipp acquired 45,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $300,003.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,347.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 7,284 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $132,714.48. Insiders own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTH. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 10,401.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 126,897 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 201,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 67,783 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Priority Technology in the first quarter worth $299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Priority Technology by 42.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 41,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Priority Technology by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 381,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 38,217 shares during the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PRTH shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

