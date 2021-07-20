Profund Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 102.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 20,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAT opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.89.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

AAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $380,628.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $674,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 91,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,783 in the last three months. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

